Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 40.1% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

