Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,227.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,177.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $736,046. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.