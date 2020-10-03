AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AtriCure by 164.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 55.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 227,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

