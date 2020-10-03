ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,466.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGTF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

