Auryn Resources’ (AUG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUG. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Auryn Resources from $3.15 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

