Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a sell rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.49.

NYSE ATHM opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. Autohome has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $98.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

