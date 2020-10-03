Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $718,717.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 44.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avid Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

