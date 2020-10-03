Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAR. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

