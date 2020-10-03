Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Shares Down 0%

Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM)’s share price fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

