AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Citigroup cut shares of AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

