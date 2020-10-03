Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 280,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AXLA stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.