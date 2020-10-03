AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of AZEK opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other AZEK news, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $841,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

