Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,468.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Azimut has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

