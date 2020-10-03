Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZUL. Raymond James raised Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.72.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

