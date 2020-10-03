Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 1,460,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.