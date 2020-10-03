Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

BMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banco Macro by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Macro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Banco Macro by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

