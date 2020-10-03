Bank of America Boosts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $50.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of RHP opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 193,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

