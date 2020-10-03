Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Lowered to $54.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOH. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BOH opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after buying an additional 80,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,362,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

