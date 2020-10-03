Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

