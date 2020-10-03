Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €25.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

