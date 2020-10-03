Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RECKITT BENCKIS/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

