Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.49.

STM stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

