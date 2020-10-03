Baring Emerging Europe (LON:BEE) Trading Down 1%

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76). Approximately 12,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 13,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 640.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 626.55. The company has a market cap of $71.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

About Baring Emerging Europe (LON:BEE)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

