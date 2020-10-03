Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,900. Bayer has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayer in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC cut Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Commerzbank cut Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

