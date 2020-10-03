Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.78 ($93.85).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.71.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

