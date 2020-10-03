Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.78 ($93.85).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.71. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.