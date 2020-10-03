Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 2,345,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,514.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF remained flat at $$73.60 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BAMXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

