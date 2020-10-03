BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

BBX stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.67.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($1.11). BBX Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BBX Capital will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

