Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,064,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 8,389,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 967.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Becle SAB de from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Becle SAB de alerts:

Becle SAB de stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92. Becle SAB de has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Becle SAB de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle SAB de and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.