Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $15,226,018.17 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 54,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.39, for a total transaction of $15,226,018.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,927,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,201,352.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $6,948,851.75.

On Monday, September 14th, John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $4,939,684.75.

On Monday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $3,121,786.46.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $3,852,300.58.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $283.28 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $287.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.77 and a 200 day moving average of $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Beigene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beigene by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

