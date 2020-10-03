Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 1,170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.4 days.
Shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,578. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.10.
About Beijing Enterprises Water Group
Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Enterprises Water Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Enterprises Water Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.