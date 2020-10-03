Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $448,522.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $79.24 million and $448,522.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

