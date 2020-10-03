Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Wassim Fares purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLPH stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

