Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 53.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 96.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 82.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

