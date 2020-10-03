Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

