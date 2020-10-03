Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHHBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,041,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,365,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,158,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter worth about $3,988,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

