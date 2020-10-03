Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 49.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

