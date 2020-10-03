BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $48.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

