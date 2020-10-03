BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $48.67.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
