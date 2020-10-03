BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of BBL opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 235,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,397,000 after acquiring an additional 280,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

