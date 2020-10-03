BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.
Shares of BBL opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $48.67.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.