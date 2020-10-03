BidaskClub Downgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Sell

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

