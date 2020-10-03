BidaskClub Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $848.70 million, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19,956.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

