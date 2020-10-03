BidaskClub Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Strong Sell

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 275,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 317,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 115,828.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

