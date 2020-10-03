BidaskClub Downgrades Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) to Sell

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

KROS stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.