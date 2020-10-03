BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to “Sell”

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
CSOD opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
