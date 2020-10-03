BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to “Sell”

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

CSOD opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

