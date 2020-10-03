BidaskClub Upgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Buy

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $115.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 8,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $669,122.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,248,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,892,760.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,756,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,412 shares of company stock worth $38,663,694. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

