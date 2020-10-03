BidaskClub Upgrades Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) to Strong-Buy

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ HEBT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Hebron Technology has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hebron Technology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Hebron Technology worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

