BidaskClub Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Hold”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $102,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.