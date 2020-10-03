BidaskClub Upgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to “Hold”

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of VBTX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $893.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veritex by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

