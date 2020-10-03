BigUp (BIGUP) Market Cap Tops $1,765.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the dollar. One BigUp coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005710 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.