BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut BIO-TECHNE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $246.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $286.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $3,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $23,279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 132.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

